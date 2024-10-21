Sports betting roundup: Many bettors wagering on the NFL find success again

Many bettors wagering on the NFL found success at the BetMGM sportsbook for the second straight week. Five teams that brought in 70% or more of the bets covered the spread, including the Philadelphia Eagles. The other most popular teams in terms of bets were the Washington Commanders, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. All covered the spread and won outright. The biggest college football game on Saturday was Georgia at No. 1 Texas. Texas entered the game as a 4.5-point favorite but lost 30-15. The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series at -130, while the Yankees are +110.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.