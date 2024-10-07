Sports betting roundup: Close games in all sports make for betting excitement

Exciting baseball playoff games, lots of upsets in college football and NFL games that came down to the final seconds all made for a thrilling weekend for sports bettors. In one of the best NFL games on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens came away with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals 41-38 in overtime. The three most bet teams in terms of number of bets against the spread all covered on Sunday — the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Ravens. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty now has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +225.

