Sports betting roundup: Bettors favoring Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark in WNBA rookie of year race

The WNBA season has reached the All-Star break, which makes it a good time to look at the season as a whole and how the championship odds and individual player awards have changed since the start. The New York Liberty have the best record in the league at 21-4, thanks to a 12-1 record at home. The Connecticut Sun are next at 18-6, followed by the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm at 17-8. Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever are seventh at 11-15. The rookie of the year award is a two-person race between Clark and Angel Reese. Bettors are favoring Reese.

