Sports betting: Injuries in the NFL make it harder to predict who will score touchdowns

The NFL has reached Week 8 and it’s been headlined by injuries to some star players. A number of big names have gotten hurt and missed games, which has made it difficult for fantasy football owners and made it harder when making anytime touchdown bets. The best odds on running backs to score in the upcoming week of games include Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings, Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos and Jordan Mason of the San Francisco 49ers. The top wide receivers include Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

