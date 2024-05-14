Sports betting: Bettors turn to WNBA this year, mainly because of Caitlin Clark’s arrival

Sports bettors are putting their money on WNBA games like never before, mainly because of Caitlin Clark’s arrival as the No. 1 overall pick. The league, which opens its season on Tuesday, has seen a massive spike in interest. At BetMGM Sportsbook, WNBA pre-season futures betting is up 106% by tickets and 175% by money this year. The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the top draft pick out of Iowa last month following her team’s loss to South Carolina in the NCAA women’s national championship game. Her much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.