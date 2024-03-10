Sporting KC’s Melia, LAFC’s Lloris stellar in scoreless draw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia and LAFC’s Hugo Lloris both finished with six saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Sporting KC has opened the season with three straight ties, two of them on the road. Sporting KC already has as many points as it did in its first 10 matches last season when it started 0-7-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.