Sporting KC beats Sounders 2-1 for first victory of season

SEATTLE (AP) — Erik Thommy had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido scored his first goal in nearly two years and Sporting Kansas City stunned the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders with a 2-1 victory. Sporting KC (1-7-3) picked up its first win of the season after entering play with just three points through its first 10 matches, equaling the worst start in league history. Thommy provided an early spark for Sporting KC when he took passes from Gadi Kinda and Dániel Sallói in the 4th minute and scored for the first time this season. It was the first goal allowed by Stefan Frei and the Sounders in six home matches this season. Thommy picked up an assist on a goal by Pulido in the 31st minute and Sporting KC took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

