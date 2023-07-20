Spieth has solid British Open start ruined by a shank; Justin Thomas’ season could be ending

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth was quietly optimistic about his game coming into the British Open and it showed. He opened with a 69. It was a solid start nearly ruined by a shank that led to a double bogey. He also had a bogey on the last hole. Justin Thomas might be facing a quick end to his season. He had his worst score in a major at 82. Thomas is 75th in the FedEx Cup standings with two tournaments left. Only the top 70 reach the postseason. He also is 13th in the Ryder Cup standings. Only the top six qualify.

