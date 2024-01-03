Spencer scores 20 points, leads No. 4 UConn to 85-56 blowout of DePaul in Big East play

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 20 points to lead No. 4 UConn to an 85-56 rout of DePaul. The graduate transfer from Rutgers shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Alex Karaban added 17 points for the Huskies and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Hassan Diarra scored 14 as did freshman Stephon Castle, who also had seven assists. Da’Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Elijah Fisher had 17 for DePaul, which shot just 36% from the floor. It was the Huskies’ 17th straight win over the Blue Demons.

