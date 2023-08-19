Sparks snap 13-game skid against Aces with 78-72 victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Layshia Clarendon had 22 points, Jordin Canada scored 20 and Nneka Ogwumike posted a double-double to help the Los Angeles Sparks snap a 13-game losing streak to the Las Vegas Aces with a 78-72 victory. Clarendon sank 6 of 9 shots and all nine of her free throws for Los Angeles (13-18), which leads the Chicago Sky by a game for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. Canada sank half of her eight shots from long distance, adding three steals. Ogwumike totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Las Vegas (28-4) has already clinched a postseason berth, but the defending champions had to settle for tying the Sparks’ league record mark through 32 games. A’ja Wilson scored 25 to lead four Aces in double figures.

