Sparks move into eighth playoff spot with 72-64 victory over Mystics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Layshia Clarendon scored 15 points, Dearica Hamby had a double-double and the Los Angeles Sparks moved into the eighth and final playoff spot with a 72-64 victory over the Washington Mystics. The Sparks (16-21) snapped a three-game losing streak moved a game ahead of Chicago after the Sky lost to the New York Liberty earlier Sunday. Chicago owns the tiebreaker with LA after winning three of four match-ups this season. The Mystics (17-20) would have clinched a playoff berth with a victory. Clarendon added six rebounds and three assists for the Sparks. Hamby totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordin Canada scored 14.

