Sparks’ home skid reaches five after Sky rallies in 4th quarter for 90-86 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Allen scored 16 points, Kamilla Cardoso and rookie Angel Reese posted double-doubles and the Chicago Sky rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles 90-86, handing the Sparks their fifth straight loss at home. Chicago trailed 74-64 at the start of the final period, but a turnaround jumper from Allen and a Rachel Banham 3-pointer halved the Sky’s deficit just 61 seconds in. Cardoso followed with a layup as Chicago scored the first seven points. Odyssey Sims answered with a layup for Los Angeles (6-20), but Reese had a layup and Cardoso scored twice inside to give the Sky a 77-76 lead with 6:35 left to play. Stephanie Talbot’s 3-pointer pulled the Sparks even at 79 before the Sky took control.

