Southern California women sweep UCLA 3-0, win fourth straight beach volleyball championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Twin sisters Nicole and Audrey Nourse won the deciding match for a second straight season and top-ranked Southern California won its fourth straight beach volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep over No. 2 UCLA. It was the first championship — since the NCAA recognized the sport in 2016 — where all five matches went to a third game. USC (37-5) has won six of the eight championships — the last four under head coach Dain Blanton. UCLA (35-7) won the other two titles in 2018-19.

