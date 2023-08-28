South Sudan’s 7-foot-1 Khaman Maluach becomes one of the youngest to play in World Cup at only 16

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
South Sudan center Khaman Madit Maluach (6) gestures during their Basketball World Cup group B match against China at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Favila]

South Sudan’s 16-year-old Khaman Maluach scored one point and played 16 minutes in his team’s 89-69 victory over China to become one of the youngest to ever play in the basketball World Cup. The 7-foot-1 Maluach, who is widely considered a 2025 NBA draft prospect, turns 17 next month. The only players younger than Maluach in World Cup history were Ivory Coast’s Georges Lath. He was 16 years, 3 months in 1986. And China’s Gao Ailun, who was 16 years, 9 months in 2010.

