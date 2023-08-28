South Sudan’s 7-foot-1 Khaman Maluach becomes one of the youngest to play in World Cup at only 16

South Sudan’s 16-year-old Khaman Maluach scored one point and played 16 minutes in his team’s 89-69 victory over China to become one of the youngest to ever play in the basketball World Cup. The 7-foot-1 Maluach, who is widely considered a 2025 NBA draft prospect, turns 17 next month. The only players younger than Maluach in World Cup history were Ivory Coast’s Georges Lath. He was 16 years, 3 months in 1986. And China’s Gao Ailun, who was 16 years, 9 months in 2010.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.