South Sudan clinches berth in Paris Olympics as best African team at World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — South Sudan is going to the Olympics. Carlik Jones had 26 points and 15 rebounds and South Sudan rolled past Angola 101-78 on Saturday. That result combined with Egypt’s loss to New Zealand meant South Sudan is the top African finisher at the Basketball World Cup and gets an automatic berth into the Paris Games next summer. The automatic berth from Asia will be decided later Saturday. It was the final day of World Cup games for the 16 teams that didn’t qualify for the second round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.