South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee becomes free agent, can sign through Jan. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, a South Korean MVP and the son of a former MVP, will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 3. The 25-year-old Lee hit .318 with six homers and 48 RBI in 86 games this year for the Kiwoom Heroes, a season cut short when he broke his left ankle during a game against the Lotte Giants on July 22. Lee batted .349 in 2022, when he set career bests of 23 homers and 113 RBIs in 142 games.

