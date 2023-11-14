South Carolina returns to familiar No. 1 spot in women’s hoops with new faces, inexperienced roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is back at No. 1 in her first season without the core of the group that went to the past three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title. Staley’s new-look group may be short on experience, but are filled with talent as they moved from No. 6 back to the top in the second rankings of the season. The Gamecocks put up 100 points on ranked opponents in Notre Dame and Maryland. Staley encouraged her current roster stick around when more playing time could easily be found in the transfer portal.

