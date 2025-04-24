Sosa and Vargas homer to lead White Sox to a rain-shortened 3-0 win over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lenyn Sosa and Miguel Vargas homered Thursday as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in a game that was shortened to seven innings because of rain.

The win salvaged the finale of the three-game series for Chicago and snapped a 14-game losing streak at Target Field, the longest road losing streak against any opponent in team history.

Shane Smith (1-1) allowed one walk and four hits while striking out seven over five innings to pick up his first major league victory.

Jordan Leasure and Brandon Eisert each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, with Eisert picking up his first career save.

Chris Paddack (0-3) gave up two runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts to remain winless in five starts this season.

Sosa gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second when he drilled Paddack’s first pitch deep into the left field seats.

Paddack’s control deserted him in the fourth inning, when the White Sox staged a two-out rally. Paddack walked Vargas, gave up an infield single to Michael A. Taylor, then walked Bobby Dalbec and Joshua Palacios to force home Chicago’s second run.

Vargas led off the sixth with a homer off reliever Jorge Alcala.

The umpire crew called for the tarps to cover the field at 2:40 p.m. local time. The game was officially called just over an hour later.

The White Sox, who rank last in the majors in batting average with runners in scoring position, went 1 for 20 in those situations during the series.

The White Sox head to California for a three-game set with the Athletics. RHP Sean Burke (1-3, 6.23) will start Friday’s series opener. Minnesota is expected to activate RHP Pablo López (1-1, 1.62) from the 10-day IL to make the start on Friday when the Angels visit to kick off a three-game series.

