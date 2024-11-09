Slumping Lakers pull D’Angelo Russell from starting lineup vs Philadelphia, promote Cam Reddish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have replaced D’Angelo Russell with Cam Reddish in their starting lineup to shake up the slumping team. Russell began the game on the bench for the first time this season when the Lakers tipped off against Philadelphia in their first game back from a 1-4 trip. Russell was off to a slow start this season for the Lakers under rookie coach JJ Redick, managing just 12.0 points and 5.8 assists per game. The offense-minded point guard has hit just 37.5% of his shots while looking passive at times on both ends.

