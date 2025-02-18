Slow week in golf as PGA Tour goes to Mexico and LPGA begins a swing through Asia

The PGA Tour says out West and heads south of the border for the Mexico Open. There’s a spot in the Masters available to the winner and only 11 players in the field already have their invitations to Augusta National. The field has four players from the top 50, a group that includes Aaron Rai and Rasmus Hojgaard. The LPGA Tour begins its three-tournament Asia swing with a stop in Thailand. Missing are Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, but the field has seven of the top 10 players. The European tour starts its Africa swing with the Kenya Open.

