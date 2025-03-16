Six Nations takeaways: France triumphs despite Mauvaka madness and Lions squad shaping up

By FOSTER NIUMATA The Associated Press
The French team players Antoine Dupont, center, and Gregory Alldritt, right, celebrate with the trophy after the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

LONDON (AP) — France prevailed in the Six Nations and the standings didn’t change on the final day in an anticlimactic end. Scotland was game but outgunned in Paris. France won 35-16 for its second championship under Fabien Galthié, the coach since 2020. England was second, a point behind. England handed Wales in Cardiff its worst loss — 68-14 — in the tournament’s 142-year history. Wales’ 17th straight defeat in 17 months landed it with another low, consecutive wooden spoons for finishing last. England’s 10-try romp ended Ireland’s faint hopes of a historic third consecutive title. The Irish needed a Dan Sheehan hat trick to labor past Italy 22-17 in Rome. The top three teams all had 4-1 records, not seen in 10 years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.