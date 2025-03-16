Six Nations takeaways: France triumphs despite Mauvaka madness and Lions squad shaping up

LONDON (AP) — France prevailed in the Six Nations and the standings didn’t change on the final day in an anticlimactic end. Scotland was game but outgunned in Paris. France won 35-16 for its second championship under Fabien Galthié, the coach since 2020. England was second, a point behind. England handed Wales in Cardiff its worst loss — 68-14 — in the tournament’s 142-year history. Wales’ 17th straight defeat in 17 months landed it with another low, consecutive wooden spoons for finishing last. England’s 10-try romp ended Ireland’s faint hopes of a historic third consecutive title. The Irish needed a Dan Sheehan hat trick to labor past Italy 22-17 in Rome. The top three teams all had 4-1 records, not seen in 10 years.

