Simon Becher scores late to help St. Louis City earn 2-2 draw with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Simon Becher scored in the 73rd minute to help St. Louis City earn a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution. St. Louis City (5-10-13) took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when former Revolution defender Henry Kessler used an assist from Marcel Hartel to score his first goal of the season in his third start and appearance with the club. Luca Langoni and Carles Gil both scored with an assist from Will Sands to give the Revolution (8-15-3) a 2-1 lead at halftime.

