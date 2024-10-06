Simon Becher scores in each half, leads St. Louis City over Dynamo 3-0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Simon Becher scored a goal in each half, Marcel Hartel had two assists, and St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Becher used assists from Cedric Teuchert and defender Jannes Horn in the 14th minute to score the only goal St. Louis City (8-12-13) would need. Teuchert’s assist was his fourth in nine appearances in his first season in the league. Horn’s helper was his second in his eighth career appearance. Becher took a pass from Hartel two minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season in five starts and eight appearances. Houston defender Franco Escobar was tagged with a red card in the 79th minute and the Dynamo (14-10-9) played a man down from there.

