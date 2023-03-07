Siena coach Tony Rossi, in 54th season, announces retirement

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena’s Tony Rossi, the longest-tenured coach in Division I baseball history, has announced that he will retire later this month. Rossi — in his 54th season, all at Siena — will step down March 20, the school announced Monday. Rossi’s retirement will make Minnesota’s John Anderson, in his 42nd season with the Golden Gophers, the longest-tenured active Division I coach.

