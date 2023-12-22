Shelby Miller and Tigers agree to $3.25M, 1-year contract that could be worth $11M for 2 years

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Shelby Miller agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, a deal that includes a team option for 2025 and performance bonuses that could be worth up to $11 million over two seasons if he closes regularly. The 33-year-old was 3-0 with one save and a 1.71 ERA in 35 relief appearances and one start for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, striking out 42 and walking 19 in 42 innings. Selected 19th overall by St. Louis in the 2009 amateur draft, Miller was an All-Star with Atlanta in 2015.

