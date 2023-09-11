Sharp’s late goal helps Galaxy rally for 2-2 draw with St Louis City

CARSON CITY, Calif. (AP) — Billy Sharp scored in the 82nd minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City. St. Louis City (15-10-3) jumped in front early when Samuel Adeniran took a pass from Jared Stroud in the 4th minute and scored his seventh goal of the season. João Klauss found the net for a sixth time this season, using an assist from Aziel Jackson in the 28th minute to push the lead to 2-0 at halftime. The Galaxy (7-10-9) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute on a penalty-kick goal by Riqui Puig. Puig’s sixth goal of the season came after a handball foul on Adeniran. Adeniran was hit with a second yellow card in the 60th minute, forcing St. Louis City to play a man down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.