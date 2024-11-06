Sharks take on the Wild after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (8-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-8-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Minnesota Wild after the Sharks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime.

San Jose has a 4-8-2 record overall and a 3-3-1 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a -16 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 50 allowed.

Minnesota is 5-1-1 on the road and 8-2-2 overall. The Wild are 4-1-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Walman has one goal and eight assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored six goals with seven assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.