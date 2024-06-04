Sharing a bond of ski racing, 2 Canadian Olympians have remained fast friends for nearly 80 years

The Canadian Olympic ski racers first met in 1945 and have been fast friends ever since. Rhoda Wurtele Eaves, 102, and Lucile Wheeler, 89, had the rare chance to catch up in person last November at the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame banquet. The stories and memories flowed. Wurtele Eaves and her sister, Rhona, were known as the “Flying Twins.” They were pioneers of women’s skiing in Canada and inspired many racers, including Wheeler. The sisters took Wheeler under their wing in 1945. A mentorship blossomed into a lifelong friendship filled with ski reunions and golf outings. Wheeler and Wurtele Eaves were roommates at the 1952 Winter Games.

