Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the doubles team of brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are on the ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2025. Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday. Sharapova is one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, winning her first major at Wimbledon in 2004 at 17. The Bryans teamed for 16 major titles, the 2012 Olympic gold medal and a record 438 weeks atop the doubles rankings.

