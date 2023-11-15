Seven-wicket Shami destroys New Zealand’s hopes at Cricket World Cup

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Mohammed Shami has grabbed 7-57 against New Zealand to become the quickest bowler in the history of the Cricket World Cup to complete a 50-wicket haul. Shami needed just 17 matches to reach the landmark two games quicker than previous record holder Mitchell Starc of Australia. Shami’s brilliant bowling propelled India to a thumping 70-run win over the Black Caps in the first of the semifinals. It stretched the hosts’ unbeaten record to 10 ahead of the final against either Australia or South Africa, which play Thursday. Shami also registered India’s best-ever bowling figures at the World Cup.

