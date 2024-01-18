Senior Bowl names Titans’ Williams, Jets’ Ulbrich as head coaches for game

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coaches at the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 to cap a weeklong audition for NFL prospects. Williams, who is the Titans assistant head coach, will lead the American team. Ulbrich will coach the National team. The Titans have the seventh overall draft pick, and the Jets own the 10th selection.

