Semonza throws 4 TD passes to help Ball State win its opener, 42-34 over Missouri State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kadin Semonza threw four touchdown passes and Ball State opened its season with a 42-34 win over Missouri State on Saturday. Semonza’s final TD toss, a 5-yarder to Tanner Koziol to the left-rear corner of the end zone, gave the Cardinals a 35-21 lead with seven minutes left. After the FCS Bears (0-2) scored with two minutes remaining, Braedon Sloan broke through the line for a 40-yard score before the Bears scored again at the end. The teams combined for 48 points in the final quarter.

