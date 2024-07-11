Semien replaces Altuve as AL All-Star starting second baseman, Santander and Castro added to roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston’s Jose Altuve as the American League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Major League Baseball says Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5. Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro replaces Altuve on the AL roster, and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander took the spot of Houston’s Kyle Tucker, out since June 3 because of a bruised right shin. Castro and Santander increase the total of first-time All-Stars to 36.

