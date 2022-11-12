Sedin twins, Luongo lead Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022

TORONTO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame is celebrating its 2022 class. Daniel Sedin, Vancouver Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo, former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson and Bernice Carnegie, daughter of builder Herb Carnegie, have received their Hall of Fame rings. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin’s brother, is recovering from a bout with COVID-19, but is expected to take part in the rest of the festivities ahead of Monday’s induction ceremony. Finnish women’s national team player Riikka Sallinen rounds out this year’s class.

