Sebastian Berhalter, Pedro Vite spark second-half surge as Whitecaps top Minnesota United 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter started the scoring 10 minutes into the second half and Pedro Vite added two goals four minutes apart to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.

The Whitecaps (7-1-2) grabbed the lead in the race for the Supporters’ Shield with 23 points, one more than FC Cincinnati as they continue the best start in club history.

Berhalter subbed in to begin the second half and scored for the first time this season to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. Twenty-year-old defender Giuseppe Bovalina notched his first assist in 13 career appearances.

Vite entered in the 64th minute scored in the 66th and 70th for a 3-0 advantage. Vite’s has three goals this season and 10 overall in 95 appearances with the Whitecaps. J.C. Ngando had assists on both goals. All four of his career assists have come this season. Daniel Ríos notched his second assist this season on Vite’s first score, and Ali Ahmed — who subbed in with Vite — collected his fourth.

Minnesota United (4-2-4) got a goal back in the 80th minute when Wil Trapp took a pass from Tani Oluwaseyi and scored his second of the campaign. Oluwaseyi’s assist was his third.

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) blocks a pass by Vancouver Whitecaps forward Jayden Nelson (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, April 27, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Bettcher

Yohei Takaoka saved three shots for the Whitecaps.

Dayne St. Clair had two saves for Minnesota United.

The second-half effort gives Vancouver a league-high 20 goals scored, while yielding seven — one off the league low.

Minnesota United, also off to its best start, lost for the first time since a 1-0 road setback to Los Angeles FC in the season opener.

Minnesota United travels to play Austin FC on Saturday. The Whitecaps return home to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

