Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz replaces teammate Logan Gilbert on the AL roster for All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz replaced teammate Logan Gilbert on the AL roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Gilbert is scheduled to start on Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels in the Mariners’ last game before the All-Star break and won’t be active for the All-Stars at Arlington, Texas. A 25-year-old right-hander, Muñoz entered Friday with 15 saves in 17 chances, six holds and a 1.45 ERA, striking out 45 and walking 16 in 37 1/3 innings. Muñoz becomes the 37th first-time All-Star and the eighth replacement — four from each league. He raised the total number of All-Stars to 72.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.