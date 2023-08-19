Seattle puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota

Seattle Storm (9-21, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-16, 9-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Storm face Minnesota.

The Lynx are 9-7 against conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 35.7 points in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 11.2.

The Storm have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is shooting 47.9% and averaging 21.4 points for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jewell Loyd is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

