Seattle plays Minnesota following Loyd’s 28-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (16-6, 11-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (14-8, 6-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Jewell Loyd scored 28 points in the Seattle Storm’s 84-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm are 6-6 in Western Conference games. Seattle is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference games is 11-3. Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 10.2.

Seattle makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Minnesota averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Seattle gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on June 9 the Lynx won 83-64 led by 32 points from Kayla McBride, while Loyd scored 25 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 20.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

Alanna Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Lynx: Olivia Epoupa: out (thigh), Napheesa Collier: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

