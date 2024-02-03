Seattle Mariners acquire hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 for two minor leaguers and a draft pick. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, adding another hard-throwing reliever to their pitching staff. The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year. The right-hander joins Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz at the back end of the Mariners’ bullpen. The White Sox got right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for Santos. To make room on Chicago’s 40-man roster, right-hander Lane Ramsey was designated for assignment. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Diamondbacks.

