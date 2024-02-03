Seattle Mariners acquire hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, adding another hard-throwing reliever to their pitching staff. The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year. The right-hander joins Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz at the back end of the Mariners’ bullpen. The White Sox got right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for Santos. To make room on Chicago’s 40-man roster, right-hander Lane Ramsey was designated for assignment. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Diamondbacks.

