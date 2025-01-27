Seahawks hire Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have hired Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak’s hiring ends a nearly three-week search for Seattle, which fired coordinator Ryan Grubb on Jan. 6 after the Seahawks finished 28th in the league in rushing under Grubb’s pass-happy attack. Kubiak spent 2024 as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator. After the Saints fired coach Dennis Allen in early November, Kubiak stayed on under interim coach Darren Rizzi, but was free to leave for another job as the Saints have yet to hire a head coach. Kubiak is a son of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak.

