Scott helps No. 16 Oklahoma women roll past K-State 85-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Liz Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 16 Oklahoma breezed to its fourth straight win with an 85-68 victory over Kansas State. Scott made 8 of 13 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 free throws for the Sooners (20-4, 10-3), who closed within a game of No. 20 Texas in the Big 12 Conference race for first place. She also blocked two shots. Madi Williams scored 16 on 8-of-10 shooting for Oklahoma. She added five assists and four rebounds, but also had seven of her team’s 20 turnovers. Aubrey Joens pitched in with 11 points and six boards off the bench, while Ana Llanusa scored 10 before fouling out. Gabby Gregory carried the load for the Wildcats (14-11, 3-9) with 24 points and six rebounds.

