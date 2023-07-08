Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top-four draft picks Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets left their NBA Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries. Both coaches said they didn’t know the severity of the players’ injuries. Top players often are shut down early in Summer League as a precaution. Henderson injured his right shoulder and Thompson his left ankle in the Rockets’ 100-99 victory over Portland. Thompson said his ankle was sore. Henderson was not made available to the media.

