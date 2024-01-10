Scheierman and Kalkbrenner lead No. 22 Creighton past lowly DePaul 84-58

CHICAGO (AP) — Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 20 points, and No. 22 Creighton pounded DePaul 84-58 for its third consecutive win. Trey Alexander added 17 points for the Bluejays, who appear to be back on track after a tough stretch of three losses in four games. Scheierman went 6 for 9 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kalkbrenner finished with nine boards and four blocked shots. DePaul lost for the fifth time in six games. Da’Sean Nelson and Jaden Henley each scored 12 points for the Blue Demons.

