Scheffler back to work in Houston Open. Final week for Masters invitations to top 50

Scottie Scheffler returns to competition after his back-to-back titles at The Players Championship. It’s also the last tournament for the world’s No. 1 player before the Masters. Scheffler is playing in the Houston Open. Also playing is Wyndham Clark, who has finished runner-up to Scheffler in his last two tournaments. The LPGA Tour moves to the Phoenix area for the Ford Championship. Nelly Korda moved to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the sixth time in her young career. The PGA Tour Champions is wrapping up its three-tournament Western swing by playing in the California desert.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.