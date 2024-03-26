Scheffler back to work in Houston Open. Final week for Masters invitations to top 50

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

Scottie Scheffler returns to competition after his back-to-back titles at The Players Championship. It’s also the last tournament for the world’s No. 1 player before the Masters. Scheffler is playing in the Houston Open. Also playing is Wyndham Clark, who has finished runner-up to Scheffler in his last two tournaments. The LPGA Tour moves to the Phoenix area for the Ford Championship. Nelly Korda moved to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the sixth time in her young career. The PGA Tour Champions is wrapping up its three-tournament Western swing by playing in the California desert.

