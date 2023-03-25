Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Josh Staumont and LHPs Josh Taylor and Richard Lovelady to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Jose De Leon and Jeff Hoffman to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned INF Wilmer Difo and C Rodolfo Duran to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHP Riley O’Brien and LHP Tommy Milone to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Joe Barlow to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Luke Bard, Junior Fernandez, Bowden Francis and Matt Peacock and Cs Stevie Berman and Rob Brantly to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Thomas Hatch, Nate Pearson, Zach Thompson and Trent Thornton to Buffalo (IL). Released RHP Jay Jackson.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa (IL). Assigned RHP Vinny Nittoli to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of LHP Ty Blach, INF/OF Harold Castro and INF Mike Moustakas. Placed OF Sean Bouchard, INF Brendan Rodgers and LHP Ryan Rolison on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Jake Bird and Peter Lambert to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned LHP Fernando Abad, RHP Matt Koch, INF Coco Montes and C Jonathan Morales to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Bundy on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B Juan Yepez and LHPs JoJo Romero and Genesis Cabrera to Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of 2B Taylor Motter from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned SS Matthew Batten to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Paolo Espino and SS Jeter Downs to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed TE Zach Gentry.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Golod to Indy (ECHL) from Rockford (AHL). Signed C Paul Ludwinski to a three-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned G Anton Khudobin to Rockford.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Trey Fix-Wolansky and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Cole Krygier to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G MacKenzie Blackwood from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Henry Thrun to a two-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned D Nikolai Knyzhov to San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Joey Daccord to Coachella Valley (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Parker Ford to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned G Philppe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson to Indy (ECHL) on loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Carl Dahlstrom. Assigned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier and D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Kyle Maksimovich.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Jordan Timmons from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F A.J. Vanderbeck.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Cam Cook from his standard player contract.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins.

Southern Professional Hockey League

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed Ms Emmanuel Iwe and Zaydan Bello to short-term agreements.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed F Cheyna Matthew to a one-year contract with a one-year option and D Sami Feller to a three-year contract with a one-year option and F Brenna Lovera and G Mackenzie Wood to replacement contracts for injured players M Addie McCain and G Emily Boyd.

HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Sophie Hirst and Ds Madelyn Desiano and Jyllissa Harris and G Savannah Madden to one-year contracts with one-year options.

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Signed M Sinead Farrelly to a one-year contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.