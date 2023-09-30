Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-20, 25-17
Ashland Greenwood Tournament=
Pool A=
Auburn def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-8, 25-10
Pool B=
Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 25-16
Championship Bracket=
Semifinal=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-7
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-21
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-17
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-13, 21-25, 25-8
Consolation Bracket=
Semifinal=
Omaha Roncalli def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-11
Seventh Place=
Auburn de. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9
Fifth Place=
Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-12, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Howells/Dodge, 25-23, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-13
Wynot def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Cross County def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-15
Semifinal=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Aquinas def. Pender, 25-13, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Cross County def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20
Championship=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson-Leigh, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21
Columbus Classic=
Columbus Lakeview def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23
Columbus Scotus def. North Bend Central, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20
Malcolm def. Blair, 25-15, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal=
Ord def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17
Semifinal=
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-16, 28-26
Seventh Place=
North Bend Central def. Blair, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Columbus Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 26-24
Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-17
Grand Island def. Columbus, 30-28, 26-24
Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-18
Fort Calhoun Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 25-13
Guardian Angels def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-17
Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 26-28, 25-18, 25-19
Consolation=
Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
Conestoga def. Archbishop Bergan, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23
Omaha Concordia def. West Point-Beemer, 25-7, 19-25, 25-18
Semifinal=
Guardian Angels def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Archbishop Bergan, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19
Third Place=
Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-14
Championship=
Guardian Angels def. Johnson-Brock, 25-12, 25-22
Hyannis Round Robin=
Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-13
Leyton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-16
Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-16, 25-19
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 25-9, 25-20
Johnson County Central Tournament=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Tri County, 25-20, 25-14
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-19
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-20
Semifinal=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Fillmore Central def. Falls City, 25-17, 16-25, 27-25
Fifth Place=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-21
Third Place=
Tri County def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24
Championship=
Thayer Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Pool B=
Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-17, 25-15
Santee def. Takini, S.D., 25-10, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Gold Division=
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-15, 19-25, 25-13
Lincoln Northeast def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Lincoln North Star def. Elkhorn South, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Waverly def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-14
Semifinal=
Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-16
Seventh Place=
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Waverly def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Third Place=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-21
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-12
Silver Division=
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-23
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15
Mile High Invite=
Gordon/Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 25-9, 25-13
Gordon/Rushville def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-19, 25-22
Morrill Tournament=
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-11
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-7, 25-18
Morrill def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-10
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Crawford def. Minatare, 25-23, 26-24
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-9
Semifinal=
Garden County def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 19-25, 25-8, 25-13
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-22, 25-8
Fifth Place=
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21
Third Place=
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. def. Sioux County, 25-22, 25-16
Championship=
Morrill def. Garden County, 15-25, 25-22, 25-16
Oberlin Invitational=
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-13
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-4, 25-17
St. Francis, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11
Omaha Mercy Tournament=
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-7
Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-11
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-21
Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-18, 25-22
South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-4
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-22
Raymond Central Invitational=
Fairbury def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-12
Raymond Central def. Westview, 25-22, 25-21
Seward def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13
York def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Hastings def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman def. Westview, 25-15, 25-21
Semifinal=
Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23
Seward def. York, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
Seventh Place=
Westview def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Hastings def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24
Third Place=
Fairbury def. York, 25-3, 28-26
Championship=
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-22
Twin Cities Invitational=
Championship Bracket=
Crete def. Chadron, 25-17, 28-26
Gering def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-15
Ogallala def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-22
Scottsbluff def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-8
Consolation Semifianal=
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-17
Semifinal=
Crete def. Gering, 25-14, 25-23
Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-20
Third Place=
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Consolation Bracket=
Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 23-25, 25-18
Twin Loup Triangular=
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-17, 25-17
