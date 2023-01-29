Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26

Chariton 57, Pleasantville 29

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56

Keokuk 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 26

Mediapolis 74, Mount Pleasant 55

Nodaway Valley 60, Earlham 41

Norwalk 45, Ames 30

Solon 75, Regina, Iowa City 44

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Iowa City High 21

Waukee 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 31

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ankeny Christian Academy 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15

Consolation=

Diagonal 61, Melcher-Dallas 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Western Christian, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.

East Sac County vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.

George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Montezuma, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Mount Vernon vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd.

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.

