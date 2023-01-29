Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26
Chariton 57, Pleasantville 29
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56
Keokuk 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 26
Mediapolis 74, Mount Pleasant 55
Nodaway Valley 60, Earlham 41
Norwalk 45, Ames 30
Solon 75, Regina, Iowa City 44
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Iowa City High 21
Waukee 80, Cedar Rapids, Washington 31
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ankeny Christian Academy 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15
Consolation=
Diagonal 61, Melcher-Dallas 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Western Christian, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.
East Sac County vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.
George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Montezuma, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Mount Vernon vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd.
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..