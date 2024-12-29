Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Lea 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62

Andover 72, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 69

Apple Valley 74, New Prague 41

Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 70, Hayfield 45

Barnum 91, Braham 72

Becker 83, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 79

Bemidji 84, Delano 48

Big Lake 94, Paynesville 80

Border West 82, Lake Park-Audubon 61

Buffalo 58, Annandale 51

Byron 78, Roseville 43

Cannon Falls 96, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

Cass Lake-Bena 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

Cherry 78, Superior, Wis. 68

Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Waconia 51

Cromwell 65, Mesabi East 44

Dassel-Cokato 68, St. Paul Humboldt 63

DeLaSalle 79, Maple Grove 74

Deer River 81, Proctor 61

Duluth Denfeld 83, Cambridge-Isanti 69

Edgerton 71, Sleepy Eye 55

Elk River 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Ely 111, Bigfork 63

Fargo Davies, N.D. 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71

Fargo North, N.D. 97, Detroit Lakes 86

Forest Lake 68, Bloomington Kennedy 58

Goodhue 86, Le Roy-Ostrander 50

Grand Rapids 77, Twin Cities Academy 71

Greenway 62, Two Harbors 45

Hastings 80, Bloomington Jefferson 73

Henning 57, Worthington 43

Hibbing 80, Princeton 63

Holdingford 76, Legacy Christian 71

Houston 77, Eleva-Strum, Wis. 48

La Crescent 56, Spring Grove 39

Lake City 73, Dover-Eyota 57

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Maple River 51

Lakeville North 66, Chanhassen 45

Lakeville South 69, Blaine 38

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Rush City 44

Lewiston-Altura 69, Richland Center, Wis. 56

Liberty Classical 83, Parnassus 54

Litchfield 69, Concordia Academy 67

Mankato East 81, Alexandria 77, OT

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 63, United South Central 45

Minneapolis North 86, Columbia Heights 33

Minnetonka 68, Park Center 65

Monticello 72, Hermantown 36

Mountain Iron-Buhl 49, Hillcrest Lutheran 39

Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Chisholm 55

Nevis 77, Heritage Christian Academy 62

New Ulm 83, St. Clair 69

Nicollet 78, Yellow Medicine East 63

North Lakes Academy 63, LILA 43

Northern 67, Canby 33

Oak Grove, N.D. 86, Underwood 83

Ortonville 54, Adrian 45

Osseo 57, Brainerd 49

Owatonna 62, Woodbury 55

Park (Cottage Grove) 74, Hiawatha 73

Redwood Valley 76, Central Minnesota Christian 63

Richfield 83, Fargo South, N.D. 54

Rochester Lourdes 58, Randolph 51

Rochester Marshall 71, Farmington 64

Rochester STEM 40, International School 26

Rock Ridge 67, Pierz 64

Rockford 67, Holy Family Catholic 55

Rocori 67, North Branch 54

Rosemount 89, Edina 71

Rushford-Peterson 77, Lanesboro 31

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Hancock 54

Southland 77, Fillmore Central 38

Spectrum 77, Hawley 48

Spring Lake Park 57, Stillwater 54

St Michael-Albertville 63, Champlin Park 50

St. Agnes 61, West Lutheran 25

St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Melrose 52

St. Croix Prep 55, Providence Academy 50

St. James Area 71, Martin County West 61

St. Paul Harding 94, St Paul Academy 68

Stewartville 54, St. Paul Central 51

Tartan 82, Rochester Mayo 46

Totino-Grace 67, Houston County, Tenn. 57

Two Rivers 96, Minneapolis Camden 73

United Christian 90, Exploration 78

Warroad 59, Mora 56

Waseca 97, Mayer Lutheran 55

Wayzata 81, Eastview 40

Windom 90, BOLD 76

