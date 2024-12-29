Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Lea 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62
Andover 72, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 69
Apple Valley 74, New Prague 41
Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 70, Hayfield 45
Barnum 91, Braham 72
Becker 83, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 79
Bemidji 84, Delano 48
Big Lake 94, Paynesville 80
Border West 82, Lake Park-Audubon 61
Buffalo 58, Annandale 51
Byron 78, Roseville 43
Cannon Falls 96, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63
Cass Lake-Bena 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58
Cherry 78, Superior, Wis. 68
Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Waconia 51
Cromwell 65, Mesabi East 44
Dassel-Cokato 68, St. Paul Humboldt 63
DeLaSalle 79, Maple Grove 74
Deer River 81, Proctor 61
Duluth Denfeld 83, Cambridge-Isanti 69
Edgerton 71, Sleepy Eye 55
Elk River 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Ely 111, Bigfork 63
Fargo Davies, N.D. 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71
Fargo North, N.D. 97, Detroit Lakes 86
Forest Lake 68, Bloomington Kennedy 58
Goodhue 86, Le Roy-Ostrander 50
Grand Rapids 77, Twin Cities Academy 71
Greenway 62, Two Harbors 45
Hastings 80, Bloomington Jefferson 73
Henning 57, Worthington 43
Hibbing 80, Princeton 63
Holdingford 76, Legacy Christian 71
Houston 77, Eleva-Strum, Wis. 48
La Crescent 56, Spring Grove 39
Lake City 73, Dover-Eyota 57
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Maple River 51
Lakeville North 66, Chanhassen 45
Lakeville South 69, Blaine 38
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Rush City 44
Lewiston-Altura 69, Richland Center, Wis. 56
Liberty Classical 83, Parnassus 54
Litchfield 69, Concordia Academy 67
Mankato East 81, Alexandria 77, OT
Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 63, United South Central 45
Minneapolis North 86, Columbia Heights 33
Minnetonka 68, Park Center 65
Monticello 72, Hermantown 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl 49, Hillcrest Lutheran 39
Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Chisholm 55
Nevis 77, Heritage Christian Academy 62
New Ulm 83, St. Clair 69
Nicollet 78, Yellow Medicine East 63
North Lakes Academy 63, LILA 43
Northern 67, Canby 33
Oak Grove, N.D. 86, Underwood 83
Ortonville 54, Adrian 45
Osseo 57, Brainerd 49
Owatonna 62, Woodbury 55
Park (Cottage Grove) 74, Hiawatha 73
Redwood Valley 76, Central Minnesota Christian 63
Richfield 83, Fargo South, N.D. 54
Rochester Lourdes 58, Randolph 51
Rochester Marshall 71, Farmington 64
Rochester STEM 40, International School 26
Rock Ridge 67, Pierz 64
Rockford 67, Holy Family Catholic 55
Rocori 67, North Branch 54
Rosemount 89, Edina 71
Rushford-Peterson 77, Lanesboro 31
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Hancock 54
Southland 77, Fillmore Central 38
Spectrum 77, Hawley 48
Spring Lake Park 57, Stillwater 54
St Michael-Albertville 63, Champlin Park 50
St. Agnes 61, West Lutheran 25
St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Melrose 52
St. Croix Prep 55, Providence Academy 50
St. James Area 71, Martin County West 61
St. Paul Harding 94, St Paul Academy 68
Stewartville 54, St. Paul Central 51
Tartan 82, Rochester Mayo 46
Totino-Grace 67, Houston County, Tenn. 57
Two Rivers 96, Minneapolis Camden 73
United Christian 90, Exploration 78
Warroad 59, Mora 56
Waseca 97, Mayer Lutheran 55
Wayzata 81, Eastview 40
Windom 90, BOLD 76
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..