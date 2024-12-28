Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 56, Marion Elgin 25

Akr. Coventry 56, Mogadore 46

Akr. Hoban 52, Dublin Jerome 21

Alliance Marlington 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46

Arcanum 54, Bradford 30

Ashland 58, Dover 42

Ashley Ridge, S.C. 55, Worthington Kilbourne 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 71, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43

Attica Seneca E. 84, Lakeside Danbury 45

Austintown-Fitch 38, Uniontown Lake 23

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 38

Bay (OH) 52, Cuyahoga Hts. 51

Beaver Eastern 54, Piketon 34

Bethel-Tate 53, Day. Dunbar 51

Boynton Beach, Fla. 69, Cin. Country Day 63

Brookfield 62, Wilmington, Pa. 20

Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Zanesville 51

Caldwell 71, Philo 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 38, Day. Meadowdale 31

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 38

Can. Glenoak 64, Cle. Collinwood 16

Can. McKinley 70, Gates Mills Gilmour 61

Carrollton 78, Belmont Union Local 48

Castalia Margaretta 59, Johnstown 50

Centerburg 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 30

Cin. Moeller 66, Socastee, S.C. 31

Cin. NW 66, Cin. Mariemont 43

Cin. Seven Hills 58, Western Hills, Ky. 48

Circleville 48, Ashville Teays Valley 44

Circleville Logan Elm 63, Williamsport Westfall 33

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Chardon NDCL 34

Coldwater 68, Wapakoneta 48

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Cols. Bexley 41

Cols. Horizon 46, Utica 20

Cols. Patriot Prep 58, Malvern 56

Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Groveport-Madison 67

Columbiana 51, Brooke, W.Va. 41

Columbiana Crestview 53, Pittsburgh High School For Creative And Performance Arts, Pa. 20

Copley 64, Green 40

Coshocton 75, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59

Cristo Rey, Pa. 71, Akr. Buchtel 64

Dalton 52, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, Pa. 41

Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cle. E. Tech 48

Day. Oakwood 55, Washington C.H. 44

Defiance Ayersville 49, Holgate 28

Eastlake North 59, Kirtland 56

Elida 70, New Bremen 53

Elyria 87, Youngs. Mooney 66

Fostoria 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16

Fremont Ross 60, Tiffin Columbian 51

Ft. Jennings 62, Leipsic 43

Garrettsville Garfield 78, Atwater Waterloo 32

Grove City 55, Cols. DeSales 48

Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Columbus Grove 53

Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Hayes 64, Mt. Vernon 37

Heartland Christian 84, Hanoverton United 76

Hebron Lakewood 48, Columbus International 27

Houston 62, Covington 56

Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Dublin Coffman 42

Huron 41, Milan Edison 40

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 75, Cin. Princeton 50

Ironton 73, Gallipolis Gallia 35

Jackson 87, Akr. Firestone 40

Kalida 50, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Kettering Alter 94, Bishop England, S.C. 34

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Thornville Sheridan 56

Latham Western 63, Chillicothe Huntington 60

Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Lancaster 45

Lexington 73, Shelby 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, Westerville Cent. 51

Lima 76, Tol. Cent. Cath. 62

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 39

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53

Lorain Clearview 58, Grafton Midview 51

Loveland 57, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, N.C. 46

Marietta 69, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38

Marion Harding High School 54, Harbor Creek, Pa. 49

McDonald 63, Kinsman Badger 46

Medina Buckeye 77, N. Ridgeville 65

Mentor 72, Abington Heights, Pa. 64

Middletown 46, Marshfield, Wis. 42

Miller City 55, Paulding 45

Millersport 63, Liberty Christian Academy 47

Minster 69, Anna 46

Monroeville 51, Collins Western Reserve 41

Mountain Brook, Ala. 62, Cin. Indian Hill 43

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Bucyrus Wynford 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 76, Georgetown 65

New Carlisle Tecumseh 70, Spring. Greenon 44

New Concord John Glenn 76, Cambridge 53

New Lexington 65, Cle. Hay 40

Northside Christian 42, Mansfield Christian 39

Olmsted Falls 71, Orange 47

Orwell Grand Valley 78, Conneaut 49

Ottoville 45, Van Wert 44

Perry 60, Geneva 52

Perrysburg 69, Findlay Liberty-Benton 62

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42, Day. Belmont 33

Poinciana (FL), Fla. 58, Galloway Westland 52

Poland Seminary 66, New Middletown Spring. 46

Pomeroy Meigs 79, Jackson 67

Port Clinton 52, Willard 46

Prestonsburg, Ky. 74, Cin. Shroder 68

Providence, Fla. 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45

Ravenna SE 57, Rootstown 55

Rockford Parkway 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Westerville S. 57

Russia 72, Troy Christian 46

Sandusky 51, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, McConnelsville Morgan 51

Shaker, N.Y. 60, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54

Sheffield Brookside 84, Elyria Open Door 52

Shekinah Christian 54, W. Jefferson 49

Sidney Lehman 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 35

Spring. Shawnee 39, S. Charleston SE 35

St Clairsville 70, Smithville 59

St. Francis Episcopal Day, Texas 70, Louisville 52

St. Georges Tech, Del. 57, Lebanon 47

St. Xavier (OH) 49, Loyola, Md. 37

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41

Streetsboro 48, Aurora 42

Sullivan Black River 60, West Salem Northwestern 55

Swanton 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52

Tallmadge 83, Peninsula Woodridge 51

Tol. Rogers 46, Sylvania Southview 40

Tontogany Otsego 76, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Versailles 64, Tipp City Tippecanoe 45

Vincent Warren 55, Proctorville Fairland 46

W. Unity Hilltop 62, Burr Oak, Mich. 53

Warsaw River View 64, Day. Northridge 52

Westlake 63, Oberlin Firelands 59

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Parkersburg, W.Va. 56

Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Cle. John Marshall 31

