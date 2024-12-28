Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 56, Marion Elgin 25
Akr. Coventry 56, Mogadore 46
Akr. Hoban 52, Dublin Jerome 21
Alliance Marlington 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46
Arcanum 54, Bradford 30
Ashland 58, Dover 42
Ashley Ridge, S.C. 55, Worthington Kilbourne 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 71, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43
Attica Seneca E. 84, Lakeside Danbury 45
Austintown-Fitch 38, Uniontown Lake 23
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 38
Bay (OH) 52, Cuyahoga Hts. 51
Beaver Eastern 54, Piketon 34
Bethel-Tate 53, Day. Dunbar 51
Boynton Beach, Fla. 69, Cin. Country Day 63
Brookfield 62, Wilmington, Pa. 20
Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Zanesville 51
Caldwell 71, Philo 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 38, Day. Meadowdale 31
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 38
Can. Glenoak 64, Cle. Collinwood 16
Can. McKinley 70, Gates Mills Gilmour 61
Carrollton 78, Belmont Union Local 48
Castalia Margaretta 59, Johnstown 50
Centerburg 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 30
Cin. Moeller 66, Socastee, S.C. 31
Cin. NW 66, Cin. Mariemont 43
Cin. Seven Hills 58, Western Hills, Ky. 48
Circleville 48, Ashville Teays Valley 44
Circleville Logan Elm 63, Williamsport Westfall 33
Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Chardon NDCL 34
Coldwater 68, Wapakoneta 48
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Cols. Bexley 41
Cols. Horizon 46, Utica 20
Cols. Patriot Prep 58, Malvern 56
Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Groveport-Madison 67
Columbiana 51, Brooke, W.Va. 41
Columbiana Crestview 53, Pittsburgh High School For Creative And Performance Arts, Pa. 20
Copley 64, Green 40
Coshocton 75, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59
Cristo Rey, Pa. 71, Akr. Buchtel 64
Dalton 52, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, Pa. 41
Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cle. E. Tech 48
Day. Oakwood 55, Washington C.H. 44
Defiance Ayersville 49, Holgate 28
Eastlake North 59, Kirtland 56
Elida 70, New Bremen 53
Elyria 87, Youngs. Mooney 66
Fostoria 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16
Fremont Ross 60, Tiffin Columbian 51
Ft. Jennings 62, Leipsic 43
Garrettsville Garfield 78, Atwater Waterloo 32
Grove City 55, Cols. DeSales 48
Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Columbus Grove 53
Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Hayes 64, Mt. Vernon 37
Heartland Christian 84, Hanoverton United 76
Hebron Lakewood 48, Columbus International 27
Houston 62, Covington 56
Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Dublin Coffman 42
Huron 41, Milan Edison 40
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 75, Cin. Princeton 50
Ironton 73, Gallipolis Gallia 35
Jackson 87, Akr. Firestone 40
Kalida 50, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Kettering Alter 94, Bishop England, S.C. 34
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Thornville Sheridan 56
Latham Western 63, Chillicothe Huntington 60
Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Lancaster 45
Lexington 73, Shelby 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, Westerville Cent. 51
Lima 76, Tol. Cent. Cath. 62
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 39
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53
Lorain Clearview 58, Grafton Midview 51
Loveland 57, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, N.C. 46
Marietta 69, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38
Marion Harding High School 54, Harbor Creek, Pa. 49
McDonald 63, Kinsman Badger 46
Medina Buckeye 77, N. Ridgeville 65
Mentor 72, Abington Heights, Pa. 64
Middletown 46, Marshfield, Wis. 42
Miller City 55, Paulding 45
Millersport 63, Liberty Christian Academy 47
Minster 69, Anna 46
Monroeville 51, Collins Western Reserve 41
Mountain Brook, Ala. 62, Cin. Indian Hill 43
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Bucyrus Wynford 51
Mt. Orab Western Brown 76, Georgetown 65
New Carlisle Tecumseh 70, Spring. Greenon 44
New Concord John Glenn 76, Cambridge 53
New Lexington 65, Cle. Hay 40
Northside Christian 42, Mansfield Christian 39
Olmsted Falls 71, Orange 47
Orwell Grand Valley 78, Conneaut 49
Ottoville 45, Van Wert 44
Perry 60, Geneva 52
Perrysburg 69, Findlay Liberty-Benton 62
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42, Day. Belmont 33
Poinciana (FL), Fla. 58, Galloway Westland 52
Poland Seminary 66, New Middletown Spring. 46
Pomeroy Meigs 79, Jackson 67
Port Clinton 52, Willard 46
Prestonsburg, Ky. 74, Cin. Shroder 68
Providence, Fla. 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45
Ravenna SE 57, Rootstown 55
Rockford Parkway 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Westerville S. 57
Russia 72, Troy Christian 46
Sandusky 51, Lyndhurst Brush 49
Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, McConnelsville Morgan 51
Shaker, N.Y. 60, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54
Sheffield Brookside 84, Elyria Open Door 52
Shekinah Christian 54, W. Jefferson 49
Sidney Lehman 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 35
Spring. Shawnee 39, S. Charleston SE 35
St Clairsville 70, Smithville 59
St. Francis Episcopal Day, Texas 70, Louisville 52
St. Georges Tech, Del. 57, Lebanon 47
St. Xavier (OH) 49, Loyola, Md. 37
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41
Streetsboro 48, Aurora 42
Sullivan Black River 60, West Salem Northwestern 55
Swanton 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52
Tallmadge 83, Peninsula Woodridge 51
Tol. Rogers 46, Sylvania Southview 40
Tontogany Otsego 76, Bloomdale Elmwood 44
Versailles 64, Tipp City Tippecanoe 45
Vincent Warren 55, Proctorville Fairland 46
W. Unity Hilltop 62, Burr Oak, Mich. 53
Warsaw River View 64, Day. Northridge 52
Westlake 63, Oberlin Firelands 59
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Parkersburg, W.Va. 56
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Cle. John Marshall 31
