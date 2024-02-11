Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 68, Detroit Lakes 28

Benilde-St Margaret’s 79, Becker 39

Caledonia 78, Jackson County Central 55

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Simley 41

Kingsland 58, Lanesboro 48

LILA 44, Twin Cities Academy 39

Mounds Park Academy 58, Duluth Marshall 52

New Life Academy 52, Christ’s Household of Faith 47

Orono 65, Mahtomedi 53

Pipestone 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Cannon Falls 46

Providence Academy 94, Alexandria 89

Sioux City, West, Iowa 69, Worthington 23

St. Peter 58, Marshall 52

United South Central 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 39

