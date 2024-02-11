Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 68, Detroit Lakes 28
Benilde-St Margaret’s 79, Becker 39
Caledonia 78, Jackson County Central 55
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Simley 41
Kingsland 58, Lanesboro 48
LILA 44, Twin Cities Academy 39
Mounds Park Academy 58, Duluth Marshall 52
New Life Academy 52, Christ’s Household of Faith 47
Orono 65, Mahtomedi 53
Pipestone 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Cannon Falls 46
Providence Academy 94, Alexandria 89
Sioux City, West, Iowa 69, Worthington 23
St. Peter 58, Marshall 52
United South Central 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 39
___
